Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshin…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degr…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forca…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?