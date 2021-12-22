It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
