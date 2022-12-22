It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
The rain has left the area, but snow showers are coming back and the chance will continue on Friday. Cold and windy as well. Find out when snow is most likely and what the wind chill will be here.
