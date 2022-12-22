 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

