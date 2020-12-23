Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.