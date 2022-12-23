It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mattoon, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
