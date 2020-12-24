It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 10.62. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies toda…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshin…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…