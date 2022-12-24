It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow is the main story today, but it will be the wind and extreme cold for Friday. See how much snow will fall, when the strongest wind is expected, and how cold it will get in our winter storm update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
The rain has left the area, but snow showers are coming back and the chance will continue on Friday. Cold and windy as well. Find out when snow is most likely and what the wind chill will be here.
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see clear…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…