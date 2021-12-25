Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
