Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South.