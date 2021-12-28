Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.