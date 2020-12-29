 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

