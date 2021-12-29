Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

