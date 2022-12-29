Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
