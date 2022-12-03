It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rai…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Thursday, w…