Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM CST.