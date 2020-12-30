Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.