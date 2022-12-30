Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
