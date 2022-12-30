 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

