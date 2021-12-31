Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
