Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.