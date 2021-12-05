Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.