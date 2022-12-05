The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
