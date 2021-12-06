It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
