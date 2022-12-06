Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
