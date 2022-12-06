 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

