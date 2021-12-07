It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 24 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
