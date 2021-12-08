Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.