Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

