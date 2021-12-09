Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's t…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 31F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Mattoon p…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 24 degrees is today's low. The Mattoon area should see a light bre…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low …
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …