 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.8. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News