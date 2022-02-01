Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
