It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
