It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.73. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
