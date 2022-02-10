Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.