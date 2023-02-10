The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Friday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers in spots this morning as a weak cold front finishes moving over the area. Find out what temperatures are expected this afternoon and w…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
Rain will start to push back in this afternoon and it looks we'll be covered in showers and thunderstorms tonight. Then very strong winds for …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temper…