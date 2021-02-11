 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.25. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

