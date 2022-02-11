Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
