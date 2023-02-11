Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers in spots this morning as a weak cold front finishes moving over the area. Find out what temperatures are expected this afternoon and w…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
Rain will start to push back in this afternoon and it looks we'll be covered in showers and thunderstorms tonight. Then very strong winds for …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…