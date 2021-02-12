 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 14.98. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

