 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tips for shoveling snow

Tips for shoveling snow

“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News