Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
