 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News