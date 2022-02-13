It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 12 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon …
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degre…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 13-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…