Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 12 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.