Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.