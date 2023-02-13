Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
