It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
