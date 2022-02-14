Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.