Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.