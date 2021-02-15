It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 4-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
