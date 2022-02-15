 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

