Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
