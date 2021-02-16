Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
