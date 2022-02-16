Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Mattoon, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 8:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
