Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.