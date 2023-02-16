Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Thanks to a cold front, temperatures are coming down today and very strong winds are expected. Isolated power outages are possible. Find out w…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…